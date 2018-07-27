Slovenian parliament hopes to pick a prime minister in mid-August - speaker

LJUBLJANA: Slovenia's parliament plans to vote from Aug. 13 to 17 on possible candidates to become the prime minister: if the president or parliament put anyone forward, parliamentary speaker Matej Tonin said.

Tonin told parliament that President Borut Pahor and parliament have until Aug. 10 to nominate candidates, after Pahor failed to find anyone who enjoys majority support in the highly fragmented parliament following a June 3 general election.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Hugh Lawson)