Snow globes containing liquid meth seized in Sydney

SYDNEY: More than 7 litres of liquid methamphetamine has been found concealed in a consignment of snow globes, said Australian authorities on Tuesday (Jul 23).

The consignment seized in Sydney had arrived from Canada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fifteen snow globes were X-rayed, and the liquid inside tested positive for methamphetamine, said the Australian Border Force (ABF) in a news release.

The shipment of drugs is worth more than A$1 million (US$698,000), it added.



Video released by ABF shows the snow globes containing cartoon figurines of animals such as a sloth and an alpaca.

When shaken, glitter can be seen swirling in the liquid.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This screengrab of a video released by the Australian Border Force (ABF) shows an officer holding a snow globe.

“The ABF has invested heavily in our technological capability in recent years and we can see further into every package than ever before,” said ABF regional commander NSW Danielle Yannopoulos.



“Our officers continue to prove, time and time again, that criminals who attempt to hide these substances in new and imaginative ways are wasting their time. It doesn’t matter how clever you think your concealment is – we can find it.”

