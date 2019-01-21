Social media video shows Venezuela sergeant demanding Maduro removal

World

Social media video shows Venezuela sergeant demanding Maduro removal

A man identifying himself as a Venezuelan National Guard sergeant at a Caracas outpost called for the removal of President Nicolas Maduro, in a social media video circulating on Monday.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly to present his annual state of the nation in Caracas, Venezuela January 14, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

The video did not show significant movement of troops or military vehicles. Social media photos showed the presence of security forces in the area of the National Guard outpost.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the video.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters

