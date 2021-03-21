South Africa concludes sale of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, health ministry says

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has concluded the sale of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines it had acquired but did not use to other African Union member states, the health ministry said on Sunday (Mar 21).

The country in February decided not to use the AstraZeneca shot after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

