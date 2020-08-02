South Africa COVID-19 cases surpass half a million, says health ministry

World

South Africa COVID-19 cases surpass half a million, says health ministry

A health worker walks between beds at a temporary field hospital
A health worker walks between beds at a temporary field hospital set up by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, on Jul 21, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings)

Bookmark

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's confirmed cases of COVID-19 have crossed half a million, the health ministry said on Saturday (Aug 1), while cases in Africa as a whole approached a million.

Africa's most industrialised nation recorded 10,107 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 503,290, the health ministry said, four months since the first case was confirmed in the country.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark