South Africa COVID-19 cases surpass half a million, says health ministry

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's confirmed cases of COVID-19 have crossed half a million, the health ministry said on Saturday (Aug 1), while cases in Africa as a whole approached a million.

Africa's most industrialised nation recorded 10,107 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 503,290, the health ministry said, four months since the first case was confirmed in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram