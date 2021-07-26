South Africa lifts some COVID-19 restrictions as third wave peak passes

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa on Sunday lifted restrictions on the sale of alcohol on weekdays, movement of people between provinces and relaxed time of a night curfew to 10pm to 4am, as daily coronavirus infections shows signs of decline.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the peak of third wave had passed, even as some provinces still show a rise in cases. The government would also open coronavirus vaccinations to people in the 18-34 age group from Sep 1, he said.



