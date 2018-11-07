South Africa likely to hold elections in May next year

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will hold parliamentary elections sometime between May 7 and August 5 next year, the electoral commission said on Wednesday, raising the likelihood of a vote in May which is the preference of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The commission briefed the media on its preparations and set out timelines for a vote that will elect a new national assembly and determine the next president.

Advertisement

Ramaphosa, who has the final say on the election date, has previously said he would like a vote before the end of May.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)