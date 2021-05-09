South Africa picks up first cases of COVID-19 variant from India

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

CAPE TOWN: South Africa's health ministry said on Saturday it had detected the first four cases of a new coronavirus variant that emerged in India and was responsible for a surge of infections and deaths in the Asian country.

Testing had also picked up 11 cases of the variant B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK, the health ministry said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

