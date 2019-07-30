South Africa resumes beef exports to China after foot and mouth outbreak

PRETORIA: South Africa has resumed beef exports to China after an outbreak of the highly contagious foot and mouth disease (FMD) in January halted trade, officials said on Tuesday.

The ban on exports of products from cloven hoofed animals to China was officially lifted on July 23, Ambassador Lin Songtian of China said during a briefing.

The viral disease, which causes lesions and lameness in cattle and sheep, was detected in a northern district of Limpopo province, resulting in the World Organization for Animal Health temporarily suspending South Africa's FMD-free status.

(Reporting by Onke Ngcuka; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Louise Heavens)