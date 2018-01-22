South Africa's ANC discussed Zuma's exit this week - secretary general

South Africa's ruling party discussed this week removing President Jacob Zuma as head of state but no decision or date for his departure was agreed, Secretary General Ace Magashule said on Monday.

The African National Congress' new leader Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also South Africa's deputy president and Zuma's presumed successor, will lead discussions with Zuma about his possible departure, Magashule said.

The ANC's 80-member executive committee met from Jan. 18 until Jan. 21 in Johannesburg.

