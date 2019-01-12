South Africa's ANC puts jobs, growth at heart of 2019 election campaign

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

6 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to create more jobs, boost economic growth and address the unequal structure of the South African economy at a rally on Saturday to launch the ruling party's national election campaign.

DURBAN, South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to create more jobs, boost economic growth and address the unequal structure of the South African economy at a rally on Saturday to launch the ruling party's national election campaign.

"At the centre of our manifesto is a plan to create many more jobs and ensure that all workers can earn a decent living," Ramaphosa told African National Congress supporters at a stadium in Durban.

Advertisement

"The most pressing task for our country is to set the economy on a higher path of shared growth and to transform the structure of our economy to provide opportunities for millions of South Africans," he added.

(Reporting by Siyabonga Sishi; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Heinrich)