South Africa's former home affairs minister resigns from parliament

South Africa's former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has quit as a member of parliament following his resignation from the government after the High Court found he had lied under oath, parliament said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba speaks to members of the media at Parliament before the
FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba speaks to members of the media at Parliament before the State of the Nation Address by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Gigaba resigned as minister on Tuesday in a case involving efforts to set up an immigration facility for wealthy VIPs at an airport.

The speaker of parliament, Baleka Mbete, received a letter from Gigaba informing her of his resignation, parliament said in a statement without providing further detail.

Last month, South Africa's anti-graft watchdog said Gigaba should be disciplined for lying about the wealthy Oppenheimer family's attempt to open the private immigration facility.

Gigaba, who was finance minister in 2017-2018, has denied any wrongdoing. Last month he apologised over a private sex video that was leaked.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by David Stamp)

Source: Reuters

