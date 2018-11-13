South Africa's home affairs minister Gigaba resigns

South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has resigned, the presidency said on Tuesday, following calls from opposition parties to stand down in recent weeks over a High Court ruling which found he lied under oath.

FILE PHOTO: Then-Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba arrives to deliver his budget address to the South African parliament in Cape Town, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Gigaba, who was finance minister between March 2017 and February 2018, has denied any wrongdoing. Gigaba, who in February was reappointed home affairs minister, last month apologised over a private sex video that was leaked.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)

Source: Reuters

