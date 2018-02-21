South Africa's parliament to launch inquiry into mines minister Zwane

South Africa's parliament will launch an investigation into allegations of influence-peddling against mines minister Mosebenzi Zwane, its oversight committee on mineral resources department said on Wednesday.

The committee did not give specific reasons on why it wanted to open an investigation into Zwane, who it had interviewed last October. Zwane has previously denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)