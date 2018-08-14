South Africa's Ramaphosa appoints acting chief prosecutor after court ruling

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Silas Ramaite as the country's acting chief prosecutor on Tuesday, after a court ruling which declared the appointment of the previous chief prosecutor invalid.

The presidency said in a statement that Ramaphosa would appoint a permanent chief prosecutor within 90 days, as stipulated by the Constitutional Court on Monday.

Ramaite has served as the National Prosecuting Authority's deputy national director responsible for administration and the office for witness protection. He has served as deputy director of the NPA for 15 years.

