South Africa's Zuma sacked me for rejecting Gupta deals: Finance minister

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene looks on ahead of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry probing state capture in Johannesburg, South Africa October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Wednesday (Oct 3) he was fired by former president Jacob Zuma for refusing to approve contracts that would financially benefit the Gupta family, friends of Zuma accused of corruption.

Nene, who was giving testimony at a judicial inquiry into influence-peddling, said the main reason he was he was sacked was for rejecting a proposed plan to build a fleet of nuclear power plants. The project could have cost up to US$100 billion.

Zuma and the Gupta family deny allegations they colluded to inappropriately divert state funds.

