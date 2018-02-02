South Africa schedules no-confidence motion against Zuma for Feb 22

South Africa's parliament has scheduled a motion of no-confidence against President Jacob Zuma for Feb. 22, the parliament's speaker said on Friday, following a request from the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party.

"Ms Mbete informed EFF leader Mr Julius Malema that she had decided to schedule their requested motion of no confidence in the President for 22 February," the parliament said in a statement on Friday, referring to speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete.

