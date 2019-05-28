South African deputy president to be sworn in as lawmaker after delay

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's deputy president, David Mabuza, will be sworn in as a lawmaker on Tuesday (May 28), a week after he requested a postponement to address accusations he had brought the ruling African National Congress (ANC) into disrepute, the party said.

Mabuza had met the ANC's Integrity Commission over the past week, the party said, without going into any details on the outcome of the session.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said his deputy had made the request in response to a report by the commission "in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute".

It did not give details on the allegations. Mabuza, the former premier of the northeastern Mpumalanga region, has denied any wrongdoing and has never faced any charges.

Ramaphosa, who has promised to crack down on graft, is due to announce his new cabinet later this week.

