South African mall reopens after evacuation due to bomb threat

JOHANNESBURG: South African police found no explosive device at the Mall of Africa after the shopping centre's management received a bomb threat earlier, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Police searched and nothing was found and it was handed to the management," said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The mall's management confirmed in a statement that trading had resumed at the shopping complex.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia; editing by David Stamp)