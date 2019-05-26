South African president signs carbon tax into law

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's president has signed into law a long-delayed carbon tax, the treasury said on Sunday (May 26), as one of the continent's worst polluters transitions to lower emissions in its efforts to meet agreements on global climate change.

The first phase of the tax is from Jun 1 to December 2022, with a tax rate of 120 rand (US$8.34) per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Allowable tax breaks will reduce the effective rate to between 6 rand and 48 rand per tonne of CO2, National Treasury said in a statement.

