South Australia announces 'circuit breaker' lockdown in race to contain sudden COVID-19 cluster

SYDNEY: The state of South Australia on Wednesday (Nov 18) announced a six-day "circuit breaker" lockdown from midnight, as authorities raced to contain a sudden COVID-19 cluster in the city of Adelaide.

Stay-at-home orders were issued for residents across the state, after a cluster of 22 cases began in a hotel used to quarantine travellers from overseas.

"We are going hard and we are going early. Time is of the essence and we must act swiftly and decisively. We cannot wait to see how bad this becomes," state premier Steven Marshall said.



All schools, takeaway food, pubs, cafes and universities will be closed. Regional travel is not approved either, Marshall said.

"We need this circuit breaker, this community pause. This is about South Australia pausing so that we stay ahead of the virus," he said.



