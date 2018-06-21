South Korea's Moon - cooperation with Russia key for peace on Korean peninsula: report

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that cooperation with Russia was key to peace on the Korean peninsula, Russian news agencies reported.

MOSCOW: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that cooperation with Russia was key to peace on the Korean peninsula, Russian news agencies reported.

Moon, speaking in the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said Pyongyang has been taking real steps towards full denuclearisation.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Denis Pinchuk; editing by Kevin O'Flynn)