South Korea's top convenience store chain stops selling flavored liquid e-cigarettes

World

South Korea's top convenience store chain stops selling flavored liquid e-cigarettes

South Korea's top convenience store chain GS25 has stopped selling flavored liquid e-cigarettes, the parent company GS Retail said on Thursday.

A man uses a vape device in Seoul
A man uses a vape device in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Heo Ran
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SEOUL: South Korea's top convenience store chain GS25 has stopped selling flavored liquid e-cigarettes, the parent company GS Retail said on Thursday.

The sales suspension came a day after the country's health minister warned the public to stop using liquid vaping products, citing a number of deaths attributed to e-cigarettes in the United States.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark