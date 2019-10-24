South Korea's top convenience store chain stops selling flavored liquid e-cigarettes

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

South Korea's top convenience store chain GS25 has stopped selling flavored liquid e-cigarettes, the parent company GS Retail said on Thursday.

SEOUL: South Korea's top convenience store chain GS25 has stopped selling flavored liquid e-cigarettes, the parent company GS Retail said on Thursday.

The sales suspension came a day after the country's health minister warned the public to stop using liquid vaping products, citing a number of deaths attributed to e-cigarettes in the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)