South Korean firms plead guilty to rigging US military fuel prices - Justice Department

WASHINGTON: Three South Korean firms have agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay about US$82 million (£63.5 million) in fines for their role in a decades-long conspiracy to rig the price of fuel sold to U.S. military bases across South Korea, the United States said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department said SK Energy Co Ltd, GS Caltex Corp, and Hanjin Transportation Co Ltd also agreed to pay about US$154 million to the United States for civil antitrust and false claims related to the bid-rigging conspiracy.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey)