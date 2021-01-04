South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran

DUBAI: Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Monday (Jan 4) it had seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters for breaking "maritime environmental laws".

"A ship owned by South Korea was seized by our force's (navy) this morning," the Guards said on its website Sepahnews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This tanker was headed from Saudi Arabia's Al Jubail port and was seized due to the repeated infringement of maritime environmental laws," it added.



It identified the ship as the South Korean-flagged Hankuk Chemi, which it said was carrying 7,200 tonnes of "oil chemical products".

News of the seizure comes amid renewed regional tensions particularly as Iran marks the first anniversary of the assassination of its revered commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in January 2020.

Tehran on Monday also announced it had started the process to enrich uranium to 20 per cent purity at its underground Fordow facility, state media reported, in a move which drew swift international concern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The seizure of the tanker came at the request of Hormozgan Province's maritime organisation and upon the order of the provincial prosecutor, Sepahnews said.

The arrested crew were from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar, the Guards said, without giving further details.

A photo released by the website appeared to show three speedboats and a patrol boat approaching the tanker.

Advertisement

The Guards' statement did not specify where was the tanker was seized or transferred to.

The British body, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, said in a message that there had been "an interaction" in the Strait of Hormuz between a merchant vessel and Iranian authorities early Monday, which had caused the ship to "make an alteration off course North and ... into Iranian waters".

Fars news agency had earlier reported that the ship "has been seized in Persian Gulf waters (...) and transferred to our country's ports".

South Korea's foreign ministry did not have an immediate comment. The US Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet was aware and monitoring the situation, spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich said in response to a Reuters query.



A South Korean-flagged tanker vessel which was seized by Iran. is seen in Gulf, Iran January 4, 2021. IRGC / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

The incident comes ahead of an expected visit by South Korea's deputy foreign minister to Tehran.

Iranian foreign ministry said on Monday that the visit would happen in coming days and would discuss Iran's demand that South Korea release US$7 billion in funds frozen in South Korean banks because of US sanctions.

The United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 after Washington withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. Tehran calls the US sanctions economic warfare.

Two maritime security companies earlier said the Hankuk Chemi appeared to have been seized by Iranian authorities.

British firm Ambrey said the South Korean-flagged vessel, owned by DM Shipping Co, had departed from the Petroleum Chemical Quay in Jubail, in Saudi Arabia, before the incident and had since been tracked inside Iranian territorial waters headed towards Bandar Abbas.

Another maritime security firm, Dryad Global, said on its website the chemical tanker had "likely been detained by Iranian forces" in the Strait of Hormuz while inbound to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

In early 2019, Iran heightened tensions in the world's busiest oil waterway by seizing British-flagged tanker Stena Impero two weeks after a British warship had intercepted an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar.

