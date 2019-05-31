Captain of cruise ship questioned by police after boat crash killed 7 South Koreans

BUDAPEST: Hungarian police said they had detained the captain of a vessel that collided with another sightseeing boat on a busy stretch of the Danube river, resulting in the death of at least seven South Korean tourists with 21 others still missing.

On Thursday (May 30) the police launched a criminal investigation into the incident for "criminal negligence on public waterways".



"The Ukrainian captain of the cruise ship was questioned as a suspect by investigators in relation to 'endangering waterborne traffic resulting in mulitple deaths'," police said in a statement.

"After being questioned, 64-year-old Yuriy C, a resident of Odessa, was detained and a request for his arrest has been made."

The suspect was the captain of the four-storey Viking Sigyn ship, which collided with the Mermaid ship at 9.05pm local time on Wednesday.

The Mermaid capsized in a matter of seconds after the collision. Those missing include two Hungarian crew members. Seven people were rescued after the collision and taken to hospital.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he had asked for a thorough investigation into the boat accident on the Danube River.

"One is shaken by this ... an accident happened where passengers had almost no chance for survival," Orban told the state radio station. He also offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims.