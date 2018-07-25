South Sudan government, main opposition group initial peace deal - witnesses

CAIRO: South Sudan's government and the main rebel group inked a peace deal in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Wednesday which they hope will end years of conflict, witnesses said, but smaller opposition groups have refrained from signing.

They said that Riek Machar, a former vice president who will be reinstated into his old post under the deal, was in the room when the agreement was signed by representatives of the government and his group at a security compound in Khartoum.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams)