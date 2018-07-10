South Sudan government forces, allies killed, raped hundreds of civilians - UN

World

At least 232 civilians were killed and 120 women and girls raped in attacks by South Sudan government troops and aligned forces in opposition-held villages, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Zeid outgoing United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights attends the Human Righ
FILE PHOTO: Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein outgoing United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights attends the Human Rights Council one day after the U.S. announced their withdraw at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A United Nations investigation identified three commanders suspected of bearing the "greatest responsibility" in the violence in Unity State between April 16 and May 24 that may amount to war crimes, it said in a statement.

"The perpetrators ...must not be allowed to get away with it," said U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

