South Sudan president fires finance minister, no reason given

World

South Sudan president fires finance minister, no reason given

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau and named Salvatore Garang Mabiordit as his replacement, a statement from Kiir's office said.

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan&apos;s President Salva Kiir Mayardit reacts upon arrival at Khartoum airpor
FILE PHOTO: South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit reacts upon arrival at Khartoum airport, Sudan November 1,2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Bookmark

JUBA: South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau and named Salvatore Garang Mabiordit as his replacement, a statement from Kiir's office said.

The decree, read on state radio late on Monday, did not give a reason for the dismissal.

(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Editing by George Obulutsa and Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark