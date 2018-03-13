South Sudan president fires finance minister, no reason given
JUBA: South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau and named Salvatore Garang Mabiordit as his replacement, a statement from Kiir's office said.
The decree, read on state radio late on Monday, did not give a reason for the dismissal.
