South Sudan president fires finance minister, no reason given

JUBA: South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau and named Salvatore Garang Mabiordit as his replacement, a statement from Kiir's office said.

The decree, read on state radio late on Monday, did not give a reason for the dismissal.

