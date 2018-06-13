South Sudan rebel leader to attend talks with president in Khartoum

JUBA: South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar has accepted an invitation from the Ethiopian Prime Minister to talks with South Sudanese president Salva Kiir in Khartoum next week, a spokesman for Machar said on Wednesday.

"The Movement welcomes this invitation ... it will go a long way in building confidence in the peace process," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Catherine Evans)