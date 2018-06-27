South Sudan sign peace agreement in Khartoum - Sudan foreign minister

South Sudanese rival leaders signed a peace agreement in Khartoum on Wednesday under which a ceasefire would take hold after 72 hours, Sudan's foreign minister said, although a rebel spokesman rejected other points.

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's Foreign Minister Al Dardeery Mohamed Ahmed is seen during a meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (not pictured) in Cairo, Egypt, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

KHARTOUM: South Sudanese rival leaders signed a peace agreement in Khartoum on Wednesday under which a ceasefire would take hold after 72 hours, Sudan's foreign minister said, although a rebel spokesman rejected other points.

The minister, Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, said the agreement also included the opening of crossings for humanitarian aid, the freeing of prisoners and the formation of a provisional government after four months.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by John Davison in Cairo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

