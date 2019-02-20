Southwest to investigate maintenance-related flight disruptions: Executive

CHICAGO: Southwest Airlines, which has been in negotiations with its aircraft mechanics union for six years, will be investigating the disruption behind an unprecedented number of out-of-service aircraft, its chief operating officer Mike Van de Ven said on Tuesday (Feb 19).

In a statement, Van de Ven said the number of Southwest aircraft out of service over the last week had driven cancellations, delays and other operational impacts, despite no change to the carrier's maintenance programs, leadership or policies.

