Soviet sub that sank off Norway in 1989 still emitting radiation

OSLO: A Soviet nuclear submarine which sank off Norway in 1989 is still emitting radiation, researchers said on Wednesday (Jul 10) following an expedition that used a remotely-controlled vehicle for the first time.

The wreck of the Komsomolets lies on the bottom of the Norwegian Sea at a depth of about 1,700 metres.

Remotely-perated vehicle Aegir 6000 examines the wreck of the Soviet nuclear submarine "Komsomolets", southwest of Bear Island.

Authorities have conducted yearly expeditions to monitor radiation levels since the 1990s but this year's inspection was the first one to use a remotely-operated vehicle called Aegir 6000 to film the wreckage and take samples which will be further analysed.

Remotely-operated vehicle called Aegir 6000 examines the wreck of the Soviet nuclear submarine "Komsomolets", southwest of Bear Island in the Norwegian Arctic, Norway. (Norwegian Institute of Marine Research/HI/Handout via REUTERS)

The scientific mission's samples show levels of radioactivity at the site up to 800,000 higher than normal, the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority said in a statement.

"This is of course a higher level than we would usually measure out at sea but the levels we have found now are not alarming," said expedition leader Hilde Elise Heldal of the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research.

Radioactivity levels "thin out" quickly at these depths and there are few fish in the area, she said.

A living organism, taken from the wreck of the Soviet nuclear submarine "Komsomolets", southwest of Bear Island in the Norwegian Arctic, Norway. (Stine Hommedal/Norwegian Institute of Marine Research/HI/Handout via REUTERS)

The Komsomolets sank on Apr 7, 1989, after a fire broke out on board, killing 42 crew.

On Jul 1, 14 Russian sailors were killed aboard a nuclear submarine operating in the Arctic.