Spain 2019 draft budget proposes increasing funds for Catalonia

The Spanish government aims to increase funding for Catalonia to 16.8 percent of total regional spending in 2019 from last year's 13.1 percent, according to a copy of the draft budget proposal seen by Reuters on Monday.

Spain's Treasury Minister Maria Jesus Montero and Spanish Parliament chairman Ana Pastor pose during the presentation of the 2019 draft budget proposal at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The region, which has clashed with Madrid over its drive for independence from the rest of Spain, will receive just over 2 billion euros (US$2.3 billion) from central government coffers plus another 200 million euros for infrastructure, the document showed.

