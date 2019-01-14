Spain 2019 draft budget proposes increasing funds for Catalonia

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Spanish government aims to increase funding for Catalonia to 16.8 percent of total regional spending in 2019 from last year's 13.1 percent, according to a copy of the draft budget proposal seen by Reuters on Monday.

The region, which has clashed with Madrid over its drive for independence from the rest of Spain, will receive just over 2 billion euros (US$2.3 billion) from central government coffers plus another 200 million euros for infrastructure, the document showed.

