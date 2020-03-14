Spain counts 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in one day

MADRID: Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday (Mar 13) and Saturday (Mar 14) raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.

The country was expected to declare a state of emergency on Saturday to try to mobilise resources to combat the virus, which has so far killed 136 people in Spain.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was due to speak at a cabinet meeting at 1300 GMT to announce the state of alert and new measures expected to limit the movement of people.

On Friday said the government would adopt a series of extraordinary measures in order "to mobilise all the resources of state to better protect the health of all of its citizens".

The number of cases in Spain has increased tenfold since Sunday, and bars, restaurants and all sporting and cultural institutions have been closed.

The Madrid region, which is the country's worst-hit with nearly 3,000 cases, has ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Spain recently shut down schools in several regions, suspended flights from Italy and closed the lower house of parliament for at least a week after a lawmaker tested positive for the coronavirus, in the hope of stemming a growing outbreak.



"We are working on avoiding the Italian scenario," Health Minister Salvador Illa told reporters.

"With these measures we believe that we can avoid it. And if we have to take additional measures, we will take them."​​​​​​​



