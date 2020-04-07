Spain's coronavirus deaths up to 13,798 as pace ticks up again

Spain's coronavirus deaths up to 13,798 as pace ticks up again

FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past Banco de Espana (Bank of Spain), amidst concerns over coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
MADRID: The pace of coronavirus deaths in Spain ticked up slightly for the first time in five days on Tuesday (Apr 7), with 743 people succumbing overnight to reach a total of 13,798.

That compared to 637 people who died during the previous 24 hours in the nation with the second highest toll of fatalities in the world from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total cases rose to 140,510 on Tuesday from 135,032 on Monday, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters

