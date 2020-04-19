Spain's COVID-19 death toll slows, with lowest increase in about a month

MADRID: Spain's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose by 410 on Sunday (Apr 19), down from 565 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, the lowest daily increase in about a month in one of the world's hardest hit countries.

The total number of deaths reached 20,453.

The daily increase was the lowest since Mar 22. It is far below the highest daily increase - 950 deaths reported on April 2 - in a sign of a slowdown of the spread of the virus after Spain imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March.



"It's a number that gives us hope," said health ministry emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon of the daily death toll, at its lowest in four weeks.

"It's the first time we are under 500 dead since the daily tolls began to climb."

Infections rose to 195,944, with 4,218 new cases in the past 24 hours.



But Simon admitted the fall in the number of deaths from Saturday to Sunday can be explained by the lower registration of fatalities over the weekend. Such a drop is often followed by a rise at the start of the week.



Spanish authorities believe the country reached the peak of the pandemic on Apr 2 when they had counted 950 deaths in 24 hours. But they are not ready to recommend a lifting of the nationwide lockdown, one of the tightest in Europe.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced he would ask parliament to extend the lockdown by two weeks to May 9.

The restrictions currently in place would however be loosened slightly to allow children time outside from Apr 27, Sanchez said.



"We have left behind the most extreme moments," Sanchez said at a press briefing. But he added: "These achievements are still insufficient and above all fragile. We cannot put them at risk with hasty solutions".

