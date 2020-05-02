Spain eases strict COVID-19 lockdown conditions

MADRID: All Spaniards on Saturday (May 2) were allowed to go for walks or play sport, after 48 days of home confinement to combat the coronavirus in one of the worst-hit countries.

Spain's nearly 47 million people have since Mar 14 lived under one of the strictest virus lockdowns in the world, with adults authorised to leave home only to buy food, medicine or walk the dog.

The lockdown was prolonged late last month until May 9, but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday unveiled a plan to gradually begin easing the restrictions in four phases that should be completed by the end of June.

As part of that, children under 14 were last week allowed to step outside for walks. And the restrictions were further eased on Saturday.

In Madrid, cyclists and skateboarders streamed along the city's wide boulevards, ducking under police tape set up to prevent people congregating in common areas.

"I am going out for the first time for a short walk," said 87-year-old Amalia Garcia Manso as she wandered down Madrid's Calle Mayor, wearing a facemask and gloves and supported by a cane and the arm of her daughter.

"This hurts, it's hard for me to see that all of Madrid is closed", she said, on one of the city's main shopping streets.

A woman wearing a protective face mask runs in Madrid Rio park, during the hours allowed for individual exercise, for the first time since the lockdown was announced on March 14, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Charlotte Fraser-Prynne, 41, a British government affairs consultant, was among the first to savour the new freedom to exercise - out for a run at 6am near the city's Retiro Park.

While the park remained closed, hundreds of people were running on the pavement around it.

"I have been looking forward to this for weeks. I was joking with my friends that I would be the first out in Madrid. I am very happy to be out after six weeks of yoga videos," she said.

In Barcelona, runners and cyclists crowded paths near the beach, while surfers and paddle-boarders were out enjoying the waves.

Mar Visser, 45, who lost her job as an events organiser, was jogging along the path in Castelldefels, a town near Barcelona.

"I have been longing for this. It beats running in my house or doing yoga or Pilates inside," she said.

With more than 215,000 cases and almost 25,000 deaths, Spain is one of the worst-hit countries in the world.

As the rate of infection has fallen and hospitals have regained their footing, the government has shifted its focus towards reopening the country and reviving the economy.

"A CHILD ON CHRISTMAS EVE"

Despite the easing of the lockdown, many restrictions remained. In towns of more than 5,000 residents, children and the elderly cannot leave home at the same times.

The time slots of 10am to midday and 7pm until 8pm are reserved for people over 70 and those they need to accompany them.

From 6am to 10am and from 8pm to 11 pm, adolescents of over 14 and adults can leave to go for walks of less than one kilometre (about half a mile)from their homes, but only two at a time from the same household.

Near Madrid's central Retiro Park, which remains closed, many residents were out jogging, some in groups.

A policeman used a loudhailer to urge people to jog only on the sidewalks and not on the road.

A police officer tapes off an area, during the hours allowed for individual exercise, for the first time since the lockdown was announced on March 14, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Marcos Abeytua, a 42-year-old financial advisor who lives in the normally bustling district of Chueca, said he got up at 7am to go for a run, something he would not normally do on a Saturday morning as would likely still be recovering from a late Friday night out.

"After so many weeks in confinement, I badly wanted to go out, run, see the world," he said. "Yesterday, I was like a child on Christmas Eve."

Afternoons are reserved for children under 14, who can leave home accompanied by an adult between midday and 7pm.

