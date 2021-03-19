Spain evaluates possible resumption of COVID-19 vaccination with AstraZeneca shots

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ronda
FILE PHOTO: Syringes filled with the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen during a vaccination rollout for teachers in Ronda, Spain February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID: Spain's government has called a meeting of the interregional council for the coronavrius response on Thursday (Mar 18) to evaluate possible resumption of vaccination with AstraZeneca shots after the EU drug regulator said that the vaccine's benefits outweighed risks.

Spain is among a dozen countries that had suspended the use after reports of blood disorders.

The council meeting was scheduled for 6pm local time (1700 GMT), and will be followed by a news briefing, the government said.

Source: Reuters

