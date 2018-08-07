Spain heatwave death toll rises to nine
MADRID: Spain's death toll from a particularly virulent heatwave rose to nine, authorities said Tuesday (Aug 7), as the country suffers sky-high temperatures.
A 66-year-old man who died on Sunday in the southwestern region of Extremadura near Portugal was found to have died of heat stroke, a spokesman for the regional health department told AFP.
A 75-year-old woman who died two days later also succumbed to heat stroke, he added.
This brings to nine the total of people to have died as a direct consequence of the heatwave.
A 40-year-old German man who was on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage also died from heat stroke in Extremadura, as did an 81-year-old man.
Parts of the region registered temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius at the weekend.
Over in the northeast in Catalonia, three homeless men have died.
Two other men - a roadworker in his 40s and a 78-year-old pensioner tending to his vegetable garden - also passed away from heatstroke last week.