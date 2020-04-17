Spain's number of coronavirus cases rises to 188,068

MADRID: The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Spain rose to 188,068 on Friday (Apr 17), the country's head of health emergencies Fernando Simon said at a news conference.

Health authorities identified 5,252 new cases of the virus between Thursday and Friday, which represents a 2.9 per cent increase.



