World

Spain's number of coronavirus cases rises to 188,068

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Barcelona
A woman wearing a protective mask walks her dog, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, Apr 16, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

MADRID: The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Spain rose to 188,068 on Friday (Apr 17), the country's head of health emergencies Fernando Simon said at a news conference.

Health authorities identified 5,252 new cases of the virus between Thursday and Friday, which represents a 2.9 per cent increase.

Source: Reuters

