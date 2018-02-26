Spain plans no further cabinet changes besides economy minister - PM

Spain's new economy minister will be in place by next week and no further cabinet changes are expected, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said during a press conference in Tunisia on Monday.

MADRID: Spain's new economy minister will be in place by next week and no further cabinet changes are expected, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said during a press conference in Tunisia on Monday.

Spain's current Economy Minister Luis de Guindos is expected to leave the helm of the ministry to take the position of European Central Bank vice president as of June 1.

