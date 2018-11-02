Spain prosecutor seeks long jail terms for Catalan pro-independence leaders

Spain's public prosecutor on Friday called for charges against jailed Catalan political leaders involved in a push for independence for the north eastern region to include rebellion, disobedience and misappropriation of funds.

MADRID: Spain's public prosecutor on Friday sought up to 25 years in jail for nine leaders of Catalonia's independence movement, filing charges of rebellion and misuse of public funds over an illegal secession bid they spearheaded last year.

But the State Attorney - a separate government-appointed body also prosecuting in the case - said rebellion charges should be dropped in favour of the lesser offence of sedition and that it would seek maximum sentences of 12 years.

The conservative government of Mariano Rajoy imposed direct rule on the wealthy northeastern region in October 2017 after it declared its independence on the basis of a referendum that Spanish courts ruled was unconstitutional.

Rajoy's administration was ousted in a no-confidence vote in June and replaced by a Socialist government under Pedro Sanchez.

While refusing to countenance any move towards Catalan independence, Sanchez has adopted a more conciliatory approach towards the region than his predecessor.

With the Socialists holding only 84 of 350 parliamentary seats, he is also relying on the support of Catalan lawmakers to get his 2019 budget passed through the house.

The nine Catalan politicians were jailed without bail for their role in last year's secession drive - which laid bare deep divisions between the region's pro- and anti-Spain camps - and remain in custody pending a Supreme Court trial.

The prosecutor sought 25 years in jail for Oriol Junqueras, the leader of pro-Catalan-independence party ERC, it said in a statement.

It recommended sentences of up to 17 years on the same charges for the other eight jailed Catalan politicians, and is seeking lesser charges for nine others accused of involvement in the campaign who are not in custody.

There was no immediate comment from the Catalan regional government. Its head Quim Torra will address the media on Friday afternoon.

The leaders' defence team must present its case in the next few weeks and the trial is expected to begin in January.

The prosecutor is also seeking up to 11 years in prison for four others, including the head of the Catalan police at the time of the independence declaration, in a separate High Court case.

(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Andres Gonzalez and John Stonestreet)