Spain reaches EU deal on Gibraltar, Brexit summit to go ahead - source

Spain has reached a deal with the European Union on Gibraltar, clearing the way for an EU summit on Sunday to approve a Brexit deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday.

BRUSSELS: Spain has reached a deal with the European Union on Gibraltar, clearing the way for an EU summit on Sunday to approve a Brexit deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday.

"Negotiations went on through the night with Spain and Britain. In a telephone conversation just now (European Council President Donald) Tusk and (Spanish Prime Minister Pedro) Sanchez reached an agreement on Gibraltar," the source said.

Advertisement

"The summit will go ahead."

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Keith Weir)