Spain reaches EU deal on Gibraltar, Brexit summit to go ahead: Source

Spain has reached a deal with the European Union on Gibraltar, clearing the way for an EU summit on Sunday to approve a Brexit deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday.

People walk along Main street in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed
People walk along Main street in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
(Updated: )

"Negotiations went on through the night with Spain and Britain. In a telephone conversation just now (European Council President Donald) Tusk and (Spanish Prime Minister Pedro) Sanchez reached an agreement on Gibraltar," the source said.

"The summit will go ahead."

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Keith Weir)

Source: Reuters

