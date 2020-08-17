Spain reports 1,833 new COVID-19 infections, below last week's record highs

MADRID: Spain diagnosed 1,833 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday (Aug 17), below Friday's post-lockdown record of 2,987 but more than three times the average seen in July.

Daily infection statistics tend to dip on Monday due to fewer diagnoses taking place on Sunday.

Cumulative cases, which include results from antibody tests on patients who may have already recovered, rose to 359,082, with 32,389 detected in the past seven days, the ministry said.

