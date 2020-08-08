Spain reports 1,895 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, health authorities say

BARCELONA, Spain: Spain on Friday (Aug 7) reported 1,895 new coronavirus infections in the past day, mainly in the regions of the Basque Country, Catalonia and Aragon.

That compares with a 1,683 rise on Thursday, according to health ministry data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The biggest rise was seen in the Basque Country where there were 428 cases in the past day, a 26per cent increase compared with Thursday, according to health ministry data.

Spain has seen a total of 314,362 cases of COVID-19 and recorded 28,503 deaths.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement