Spain reports 31,785 new coronavirus cases since Friday

MADRID: Spain's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 748,266 on Monday, rising by 31,785 from Friday's total, health ministry data showed.

The cumulative death toll reached 31,411 from 31,232 on Friday. Daily deaths are now around their highest levels since early May but are well below the late March record of nearly 900.

